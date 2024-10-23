We Belong Together: Castle Donington-based business boasts conference success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As communities across the UK navigate significant societal and political changes, the opportunity to rebuild connections and foster a renewed sense of belonging has never been greater.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is, therefore, no surprise that one of the UK’s leading coach training organisations, based in Castle Donington, first post-Covid conference was focused on the theme of “Belonging”. Attendees of The Barefoot Coaching Conference left feeling inspired, connected, and excited about the future of coaching and the opportunity that is held for coaching practitioners. Hosted at the Londoner Hotel in London, the event drew hundreds of Barefoot alumni from across the country, offering a full day of powerful insights.

Whilst the nation recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, many continue to experience feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and isolation. Yet, despite the ongoing challenges, people are finding innovative ways to connect, adapt, and discover new purpose—highlighting the enduring strength of community, even in uncertain times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event delivered a day of rich insights and powerful stories bringing together different coaching practices and methodologies to an audience made up of Barefoot trained coaches and Barefoot guests, from specialist corporate, executive, small business as well as those that may be newly qualified in the profession.

Kim Morgan opens up Barefoot Coaching Conference

The conference was kicked off by “coach's coach”, Barefoot Founder, Kim Morgan. Alongside Kim was Emma Jones CBE the founder of Enterprise Nation. A support platform for the UK’s small business community, Enterprise Nation is a leading voice in campaigning for entrepreneurs. Emma spoke to the audience about the growing the need for coaching expertise for small to medium businesses.

Throughout the day, world-leading speakers and prominent coach practitioners explored the theme of belonging from various angles, offering insights into how coaches can foster a sense of connection and inclusivity in their practice.

Author and speaker, Owen Eastwood, who is one of the world’s most in-demand performance coaches, known for his work with elite sports teams and world leading high performing organisations, delivered a standout session on the discovery of identity to develop a sense of belonging. His engaging presentation, which referred to his personal experiences as well as learnings in working with the men’s England football team, The Royal Ballet, and the South African Cricket team, illustrated the transformative power of feeling truly connected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach practitioner and Barefoot CEO, Andy Chandler, used the principles of Systemic Leadership Coaching & Constellations to help challenge the attendees’ coaching perspectives. This pioneering approach addresses opportunities at both organisational and personal levels, offering coaches a new lens to understand dynamics within teams and individuals. John Perry’s insights into “attachment theory” further expanded on how belonging influences human behaviour, urging coaches to explore these ideas in their practice.

Music and storytelling also played a key role in bringing the theme of belonging to life. Author, musician, and coach, James Sills used song to inspire attendees, creating a moment of unity as the audience sang together. A passionate advocate of the holistic benefits of song, James has worked with many organisations to transform cultures and connect people. Racial Equity Specialist, Bernice Hewson, delivered a thought-provoking presentation using Beyoncé’s foray into country music as a lens to spotlight the need to challenge the narratives on race and belonging. These creative approaches highlighted the many dimensions of belonging in today's world.

Kim was thrilled with the conference’s success. “This has been one of our best conferences yet. It was a brilliant exchange of ideas, learning, and coming together. It was fantastic to talk about belonging and what it means to belong.”

Another highlight of the conference was the support and sponsorship by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). As a global authority in coaching, the ICF’s sponsorship was a mark of affirmation of Barefoot’s standing in the industry. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession and is renowned for its rigorous credentialing standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its sponsorship at the Barefoot conference provided attendees with a unique opportunity to explore how ICF credentialing can support their careers, while reinforcing their commitment to maintaining high ethical and professional standards within the coaching community.

Barefoot Coaching has long been at the forefront of coach training in the UK, empowering thousands of individuals and organisations through its accredited coaching programmes. Headquartered in Castle Donington with a state-of-the-art training hub, Barefoot is known for its commitment to high-quality education and professional development. Barefoot has built a community of alumni who are dedicated to lifelong learning. The 2024 conference exemplified Barefoot’s core values of being distillers of knowledge, inspiring personal growth and creating a community of continuous learners.

Barefoot Coaching has trained over 6,000 coaches from 28 different countries around the world, with this number continuing to grow every year. The business boasts a team of 150 associate coaches. For more information on Barefoot Coaching’s services and the various programmes available, including its ICF Accredited & University Approved training programme, Coaching for Inclusion programme and other short courses visit their website. Barefoot also offers a range of coaching qualifications for individuals and organisations wanting to maximise their teams which includes the Team Coaching Practitioner Programme, Development for Existing Coaches, as well as its flagship ICF Accredited and University Approved Coach Training.