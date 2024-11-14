Coningsby Air Cadets 17 Squadron at the village's remembrance parade. Photo: Keith BishopConingsby Air Cadets 17 Squadron at the village's remembrance parade. Photo: Keith Bishop
We continue to remember them - Remembrance events take place in Louth, Market Rasen, Wickenby, Horncastle and Coningsby

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:47 GMT
Remembrance events take place across the Lincolnshire Wolds area.

Community events have taken place across the Louth, Horncastle and Market Rasen areas to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day

The contingent from RAF Coningsby. Photo: Keith Bishop

The parade through Coningsby for Remembrance Sunday, watched by locals. Photo: Keith Bishop

MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins was among the civic leaders paying their respects at the memorial in Coninsby. Photo: Keith Bishop

Coningsby's Air Cadets were among those that laid wreaths at the memorial in the village. Photo: Keith Bishop

