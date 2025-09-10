Wedding bells chime at Newton House care home

BHC

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house at Newton House care home in Grantham as staff and residents waved off fellow resident, Joan, to go and see her grandson, Kieron marry his gorgeous bride Sophie at a beautiful location in Melton.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family really wished Joan to be able to attend but were unsure as to how to make this happen due to the travel and Joan’s mobility needs

The Activities Team were quick to step up and help make this wish come true for Joan and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen and Sabrina at the home rallied round to get Joan wedding ready, sorting out her makeup, nails and getting her hair done at the salon, whilst enjoying a nice glass of wine – they wanted to ensure she looked and felt her absolute best for the occasion. She was chauffeur-driven with the activities team in the home’s minibus to make sure she arrived in good time. Joan and her family could not have been more grateful for all that the staff did to make sure she had the best possible day.

BHC

General Manager of Newton House, Sonia Fairhurst,said: “It has been wonderful for us to enable Joan to celebrate this special day with her loved ones, we have all been in tears – it was just fabulous for Joan to see them both and to take part in the wedding party. Our activities team really do go above and beyond for our residents at Newton House.”

On returning from the wedding, Joan commented: “I am just so happy to see my grandson and his beautiful fiancée married, they both looked amazing – I wish them both a long and happy life together, I’m delighted I was able to share in their big day. It was absolutely wonderful, a dream come true, thank you.”

Joan also celebrated her 90th Birthday a few days before and said ‘what an incredible week of celebrations, I am one very lucky lady’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 115 residents from respite care to long term stays.