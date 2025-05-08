Weekly food waste collections approved as Boston Borough moves toward greener waste services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boston Borough Council has taken a significant step forward in preparing for the introduction of weekly food waste collections by April 2026, following Cabinet approval to place an order for 14 new refuse vehicles with integrated food waste collection pods.

The move supports the requirements of the Environment Act 2021 and its Simpler Recycling reforms, which mandate separate weekly food waste collections for all households. By investing in vehicles that allow food waste to be collected at the same time as general waste and recycling, the Council is delivering a solution that is both cost-effective and operationally efficient.

The Council’s decision ensures it meets its legal obligations while maximising value for money. Using a single vehicle to collect multiple waste streams reduces the number of vehicles needed, supports the recruitment and retention of drivers, and simplifies the service for residents.

As part of the service rollout, Boston Borough Council will introduce additional officer support to help residents adapt to the new system. A dedicated Food Waste Engagement Officer will provide information on how to use the new food waste caddies, offer advice on food waste reduction, and support households in understanding the changes to their collection schedules.

In line with best practice and to support waste minimisation, Cabinet has also approved a change to the current side waste policy. From the introduction of the new service, residents will be asked to present all waste within the wheeled bin provided by the Council, rather than leaving additional bags at the side of bins. This policy aims to reduce unnecessary waste, increase recycling rates, and improve the overall appearance of the street scene.

Separate food waste collections will prevent contamination of recyclable materials and ensure food waste is processed sustainably via anaerobic digestion facilities. This approach not only reduces waste going to landfill but also generates renewable energy and contributes to national efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillor Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said: “This decision marks a significant and positive step for Boston Borough. By investing in modern, integrated vehicles and supporting residents through the transition, we’re ensuring we can deliver a high-quality, cost-effective service that meets legal requirements and supports our environmental goals. This is about doing what’s right for our communities and our streets, across the whole borough.”

Modelling undertaken by Lincolnshire County Council indicates that the introduction of separate food waste collections across the county will reduce carbon emissions by more than 4,400 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

Further information and updates will be shared with residents as the rollout date approaches.