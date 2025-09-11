We've got you - Lincs bus operator set to be part of major regional pride event

All aboard for East Coast Pride

A major Lincolnshire bus operator is looking forward to playing its part in welcoming people, from across the county, to East Coast Pride, one of the area’s largest Pride events.

Stagecoach East Midlands will have a stall on site on the big day, when East Coast Pride is held on Saturday 13 September in Skegness. To find out more about all the fun of the day, please go to: www.eastcoastpride.co.uk.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “East Coast Pride has grown into a vibrant and much-loved celebration, and we’re proud to stand alongside our communities in support of it. At Stagecoach, we believe that everyone should feel welcome on our services.

“We’re committed to serving the diverse travel needs of our local communities, and Pride is a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion, respect for all. Being part of East Coast Pride is a highlight of our year, and a reflection of our values as a major local bus operator. We want every customer to feel confident that they can get on board and travel with pride.”

Amy Basker, Chair of East Coast Pride added: “It’s truly a pleasure to have such a well-known and valued transport provider support East Coast Pride. By sponsoring us for a second year, Stagecoach shows a strong commitment not only to our community but also to fostering inclusion and equity within their organisation. Thank you to everyone at Stagecoach - we look forward to celebrating with you at Pride on the 13 September!”

The East Coast Pride Park Stage will host a show-stopping day of entertainment, right in the heart of The Tower Gardens. It will be hosted by four outstanding entertainers: Sue de Crème, Jenna G, Mamma Bear, and Ken Lambert.

It will feature performers such as the Fantasy Island Dance Party, Lincolnshire Vocal Academy, Sam Beeson, Next Generation Dance, Lisa Jay Stage Institute, Smalltown Boy, and Europop Star.

Meanwhile, for the first time, this year, the East Coast Acoustic Garden will feature artists such as Jacob Sinclair Music and Hopers, Jokers and Rogues.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to buy before you board and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App