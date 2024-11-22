What we do and why we do it: LEBBS always ready to support our NHS and its patients
The need was for immediate and regular 2 hourly collections of individual blood samples from Boston Pilgrim to take to Grantham Hospital Pathe Lab for analysis. The need for LEBBS support was urgent
LEBBS fortunately has a small number of cars on fleet (see above) for nights and especially for bad weather use and so the runs were set up and commenced without delay and 5 collections and deliveries were carried out overnight.
One of the on duty lab technicians says that LEBBS moved close to 250 individual blood samples over night. He also said that this was unprecedented and without the dedicated & reliable service from LEBBS they almost certainly would have declared a major incident and closed the hospital to new admissions.
This really is what we do and why our charity was set up and established in 2012 to ensure through its dedicated volunteers that our local NHS was fully supported in its care for us all as patients.
LEBBS and its volunteers with the generous support of public and corporate donations are proud to be able to support the growing and often urgent needs of our NHS.