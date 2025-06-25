Tractors headed out from Wrights of Willingham for a trip through the Woldsplaceholder image
Wheely good fundraiser for children's hospice

By Dianne Tuckett
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 00:13 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST
Tractors and cars were the stars when more than £700 was raised to help children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

The annual tractor run held at Wrights of Willingham in North Willingham, organised by the Market Rasen Friends of Andy's, was this year enhanced by a static display of rally cars and supercars.

While the 20 plus tractors headed out through the Wolds, visitors to the event spent time checking out the cars and trying their luck on the tombola and raffles.

As well as being able to take advantage of the tasty Wright's ice cream and other refreshments on sale in the cafe, there was also the opportunity to enjoy a burger from the barbecue run by Market Rasen Rotary.

The Rotary Club also generously provided complimentary burgers for each of the tractor road runners and event organisers.

There were prizes too for the best turned out tractors. Philip Greenfield took the trophy with his David Brown Selectamatic 770, while Rob Wilson's Allis Chalmers ED40 Depthomatic took second spot. Third place went to John Blanchard for his 7610 4 Wheel Drive.

Helen Cook, part of the organising team, said: "We want to thank everyone once again for supporting the event and helping raise such a fantastic amount to help the children's hospice carry on their vital work.

"Special thanks to Wright's of Willingham and members of Market Rasen Rotary Club for their continued support, and to all my fellow volunteers who worked so hard to make the event happen."

All lined up at the end of the run

1.

All lined up at the end of the run

Market Rasen Rotary fired up the barbecue to serve burgers throughout the afternoon

2.

Market Rasen Rotary fired up the barbecue to serve burgers throughout the afternoon

The display of cars attracted a lot of attention

3.

The display of cars attracted a lot of attention

4.

Tractors headed out from Wrights of Willingham for a trip through the Wolds

