Why rent when you can buy an affordable home in Lincolnshire

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has homes available at its popular Frampton Gate development which can be purchased with a mortgage costing less than rent each month, compared to equivalent size homes in the Boston and Lincolnshire areas.

Frampton Gate, situated off Middlegate Road in the picturesque village of Frampton, consists of stunning two, three and four bedroom homes, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links.

Joe Nichols at Evolve Financial Solutions provided a mortgage illustration demonstrating that for example, Plot 101, a three bedroom, detached The Holly style home priced at £250,000, when purchased using a 90 percent mortgage would cost around £1,028.13 per month, whereas the comparable monthly rent was calculated to be £1,250, making purchasing the home an impressive £221.87 cheaper per month.

In addition to securing a home with lower monthly payments, buyers can also receive a contribution towards their deposit with the help of Allison Homes’ Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme.

Under the scheme, first-time buyers can increase their deposit after choosing their selected Allison home. If a family member or friend gifts up to five per cent of the property value, Allison Homes East will double the deposit to up to 10 per cent.

By taking advantage of this offer and doubling their deposit, homebuyers could say goodbye to renting or living with parents, secure a more affordable mortgage or borrow more towards their dream first home.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Frampton Gate is an excellent development full of a range of high-quality homes at an affordable price. With the information from our independent financial advisors that owning one of these great homes could be even cheaper than renting, there is no better time than now to come and visit the development and find the perfect home for you.”

Frampton Gate is a wonderful place to call home, with beautiful scenery and a friendly, welcoming community. The village itself hosts a stunning church, beautiful greenery and plenty of local clubs and pubs. For families there is Kirton Primary School, Thomas Middlecott Academy and a nearby nursery school.

For days out, Frampton is just a 30-minute drive from the East Lincolnshire coast and Freiston Shore Nature Reserve. The village is also within easy reach of the town of Boston and the city of Lincoln, which has a massive selection of shops, leisure activities and places to eat, including Lincoln Castle, Bubblecar Museum, New Theatre Royal and plenty of independent cafes.

There are also excellent transport links as Frampton sits on the main A16, which provides easy access to Peterborough, Spalding, Boston and Grimsby. It is also close to the A52, which connects to Nottingham, and Boston train station offers access to the rest of the country by rail.

To find out more about Frampton Gate, call 01205 743187. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.