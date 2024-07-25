Win up to £5,000 in the St Barnabas Summer Raffle with £1 entry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Play the St Barnabas Summer Raffle and support local Hospice care whilst also being in with a chance to win the incredible top prize of £5,000!

The St Barnabas Summer Raffle launches on Thursday, 25th July, and tickets are available to purchase via the St Barnabas Hospice website for just £1 each until Friday, 13th September. The draw will take place on Wednesday, September 18th.

The first prize of £5,000 would be a massive boost; it could pay for a holiday, home improvements, or simply paying off some bills. The second prize is £500, and the third prize is £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone who chooses to play the raffle, buying a book of 20 tickets will provide one hour of care in a patient’s home. If you can round your entry up to £40, we will be able to offer a second hour of the same outstanding Hospice at-home care.

Sheena Ambler, Senior Clinical Service Manager South, holding the winning prize.

Sheena Ambler is a Senior Clinical Service Manager for South Lincolnshire at St Barnabas Hospice and encourages people to get involved with the raffle this Summer.

Sheena said: “For our Summer Raffle we are sharing with you what a positive impact your entry will make to your loved ones, family, and friends in your local community.

“Our nurses see the benefits of care provided at home in the final weeks and days of a patient’s life. Not only are patients made to feel as comfortable as possible, but loved ones can be there with them and are supported, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team spend time managing physical and psychological issues, alongside taking the pressure off family members, who in so many cases have become carers themselves.”

Sophie, the daughter of Alan, who is a St Barnabas patient, said: “Dad received the best care possible from all the staff at St Barnabas. The only way to describe the nurses are literal angels. The whole process of losing my dad was heartbreaking, but the staff at St Barnabas made the worst time so much easier.”

Taking part in the St Barnabas Summer Raffle helps the hospice’s clinical team to continue to provide crucial care and support to patients and families throughout Lincolnshire.

Sheena continued: “It may surprise you to know that the care that we provide is not wholly funded through the NHS, and thousands of people miss out on a dignified, peaceful death each year. We need to fundraise over £7 million pounds each year to provide people with compassionate care, and every year, even more terminally ill people need our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are experiencing spiralling costs of running our Hospice at Home care alongside our Inpatient Unit and Wellbeing Centres. Donations like yours have helped St Barnabas provide outstanding end-of-life care for the past 42 years in Lincolnshire.

“By playing the raffle, you are not just supporting clinical staff like myself in continuing to give vital care to the patients that need us - you are also giving yourself the opportunity to win some great cash prizes!”

“On behalf of my clinical team and all St Barnabas staff, thank you for playing our raffle. We are passionate about providing care in the community and plan to expand our services and care for more people in their own homes, but this will not be possible without your help.

“I wish you the very best of luck. Fingers crossed!”