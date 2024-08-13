Winter Fuel Payment changes: Top tips from citizens advice mid Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amidst changes to Winter Fuel Payments, Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire offers top tips on affording energy bills this winter

In July the Chancellor announced changes to the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP).

The WFP is an annual one-off payment to help pensioners pay for heating during the winter, introduced in 1997. Depending on your age and if you live with somebody else who’s eligible, it could provide up to £300 towards your bills.

However, the new announcement means only those receiving Pension Credit or other means tested benefits will now be eligible for WFP.

The changes might be confusing and worrying to some people who have already factored WFP into their household budget.

That’s why Louise Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire, is on hand to offer their top tips on affording energy bills this winter. Louise says:

“People might be worried about how this change will affect them, but there are other ways - depending on the type of energy you use and how you pay - that you can get energy bill support this winter.

“There are also steps those still entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment can take to make sure they don’t miss out on this much-needed support. We know a third of people entitled to Pension Credit aren’t claiming it, and it’s more important than ever to apply for this benefit if you can.”

Pension Credit is a weekly benefit to boost your income and is based on how much money you have coming in. If you've reached State Pension age, you might be able to apply for it. Check the Citizens Advice website to see if you’re eligible and get instructions on how to apply.

Louise’s top tips for those looking for extra support this winter are:

Talk to your supplier

The first thing to do if you’re struggling to pay your energy bills is speak to your supplier. They’re responsible for helping you come to a solution, like setting up an affordable repayment plan if you’ve fallen behind on bills.

Fuel vouchers

If you have a prepayment meter and can’t afford to top up, you might be able to get a fuel voucher. These come in the form of a code in a letter, text message or email and you can use them to top up your meter at some shops, or online if you have a smart meter.

Your local council might be able to help you get a fuel voucher. If you’re not sure whether you can get one, contact Citizens Advice.

Local energy grants

You might be able to find grants or schemes run by your local council that can help you pay your energy bills. These are usually for emergency situations, like if you’ve lost your job and can’t afford to top up your meter.

You’ll need to search for these on your local council’s website, which you can find on GOV.UK.

Other grants to help pay off energy debt

If you’re behind with your energy bills, you might be able to get a grant to help you pay off your debt. This might be from your energy company or a charitable trust.

You’ll need to get debt advice before applying and can do this through organisations like Citizens Advice. You can also check which grants are available on the charity’s website.

Priority Services Register

You may be able to get extra non-financial help from your gas and electricity supplier by signing up to the Priority Services Register (PSR). You can sign up if you’re either:

of State Pension age

disabled or have a long-term health condition

or meet other criteria listed on the PSR website

If you’re on the PSR, your energy supplier can:

make your call a priority when you contact them

give their engineers a password if they visit or contact you - so you know they’re genuine

move your prepayment meter if you struggle to get to it

See if you’re eligible and how to sign up on Citizens Advice’s website.

For information and advice, contact Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire on [email protected], or you can phone their adviceline on 0808 278 7942. You can also check out their website: www.camidlincs.org.uk.