Winter pressures provision launched in Horncastle to support local community

Tea Talk and Toast at Bert House.

Health and wellbeing charity Shine Lincolnshire has launched its community winter provision, made possible by the government’s Winter Pressures Funding.

The provision is a community initiative designed to provide warmth, support, and a welcoming space for everyone during the colder months.

The program will run from today (November 12) to March 27 2025 based at Bert House, 7 Bull Ring, Horncastle, LN9 5HX.

“At Shine Lincolnshire, we believe everyone deserves access to support, especially during the challenging winter months,” said a representative from Shine Lincolnshire. “Our Winter Pressures provision is here to offer a warm space, hot meals, and practical resources to help ease the burden of rising living costs. We hope these initiatives will provide a sense of comfort, connection, and empowerment to our community.”

Shine Lincolnshire currently manage funding on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care Board, identifying grassroots organisations with intimate knowledge of their communities, and supporting them through grant administration and developmental mentoring to enhance localised, sustainable, mental health support.

Shine Lincolnshire also deliver training in mental, physical and suicide first aid for adults and children, employ countywide peer support workers to provide effective one-to-one support within their community and to mitigate the effects of digital isolation, produce and distribute a quarterly magazine that features crucial information on support services and engagement initiatives alongside a directory of 500+ organisations.

Shine Lincolnshire’s community hub in Horncastle is becoming a vibrant hub of support, company and positivity, known for its accessibility and welcoming environment.

To ensure that everyone has a warm, inviting place to be, Bert House will have extended opening hours every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9am to 5pm. Visitors can take part in a variety of activities or simply relax with a hot cup of tea in a friendly environment. Free hot food will also be provided throughout the day.

Every Tuesday from 9am to 11am Shine invites you to join them for "Bert-T-T," a relaxed weekly Tea, Talk, and Toast session. This is described as a great opportunity to build friendships, engage in meaningful conversations, and receive signposting support in a relaxed setting — all completely free of charge.

For those seeking guidance on financial matters, Shine’s Winter Warmers Wellbeing Advice service offers one-on-one appointments with trained advisers. Get confidential support on issues like benefits, pensions, energy bills and budgeting. Appointments are available every Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm. To book, contact [email protected] or visit Bert House to enquire.

To further support the community, Shine Lincolnshire has produced two free booklets aimed at helping households navigate the rising cost of living:

Betty’s Budget Bites: A collection of easy, nutritious, and budget-friendly slow cooker recipes designed to save time, energy, and money. Perfect for individuals or families looking for comforting and nourishing meals this winter.

Bernie’s Brilliant Budgeting Book: A practical guide offering tips on managing finances, staying warm, and making informed decisions about energy usage. The booklet includes advice on budgeting, accessing financial support, and debt management, with plenty of useful contacts and resources.

These booklets are available for free on the Shine Lincolnshire website or can be picked up in person at Bert House. They will also be distributed throughout the community, so keep an eye out at local community spaces or contact your Community Connector to request a copy.

For more information, visit Bert House at 7 Bull Ring, Horncastle, or contact Shine Lincolnshire via email at [email protected].