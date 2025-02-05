Witham Group raises £1,750 for local cancer charity

Witham Group’s annual charity gala raised £1,750 for The Lewis Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospitals. Headquartered in Lincoln, Witham Group selected The Lewis Foundation as one of four beneficiaries after the charity was nominated by a staff member whose family experienced first-hand the comfort provided by The Lewis Foundation's gift packs during a hospital stay.

Witham Group is a family business, established in 1921 and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial lubricants and paints. "We are incredibly proud of the generosity shown by everyone who participated in our recent Charity Ball," said Nigel R Bottom, managing director of Witham Group. "The money raised will make a real difference to the lives of many people in need. Charity is deeply ingrained in our company culture, and we are committed to supporting our local communities and making a positive impact on society."

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and hundreds of regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals across the region, including Lincolnshire County Hospital, Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Grantham Hospital. It hand-delivers 2,000 gift packs every month to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment, with packs containing overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We are so very grateful to The Witham Group for its generous support. As a charity, we couldn’t survive without the help of fundraising partners and this wonderful donation will enable us to continue providing comfort and joy to adult cancer patients during their hospital stays."

Lorraine Lewis receives the cheque from Nigel R Bottom, managing director of Witham Group.

Lucy Maplethorpe, group marketing manager at The Witham Group, commented: "Supporting causes that are important to our team and community is at the heart of our values. We’re delighted to have been able to contribute to The Lewis Foundation's valuable mission and make a positive impact on the lives of cancer patients across our region."

For more information on partnering with The Lewis Foundation, please contact [email protected]

For more information on the great work of The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk