Wolds Walkers stride out for hospital charity

Over 40 Lincolnshire ramblers put their best foot forward to complete the annual sponsored Wolds Walk 2025 and raised over £2,700 in support of Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

In perfect walking conditions, the group set off from Ludford, near Market Rasen on Saturday 17 May, to complete a ten-mile circular route that weaved its way through picture postcard villages, ancient woodlands and rolling landscapes.

Kelly, from Wragby, took on the Wolds Walk in memory of her father, who was admitted to Lincoln County Hospital in October 2024 suffering from sepsis.

Kelly summed up what completing the walk meant to her: “My dad was in hospital for 12 days and he fought a hard and painful battle, and the medical teams did all they could to keep him alive, but sadly he caught pneumonia and he lost the fight. Doing the Wolds Walk was my way of saying thank you to our amazing medical teams and everyone who gives care to us every day of our lives within Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

walking the Lincolnshire Wolds

For nearly 30 years United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has been supporting staff to deliver outstanding care to patients, their families and carers, by providing those extras that cannot be provided by the NHS. In the last year it has invested nearly £1million in additional equipment, services and amenities at hospitals at Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth.

Staff nurse, Gill, who works on the Chemotherapy Suite at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston explained why she was eager to take part. She said: “The walk is a fantastic way to get together and meet other people, whilst also raising vital funds to improve the lives of patients at Lincolnshire hospitals. It is a lovely feeling knowing that I have helped provide funds for things that some of my patients may require, as some are here all day for treatment.”

The Wolds Walk, which is now in its second year is the brainchild of Charity Manager, Ben Petts.

He said: “We really cannot thank all the walkers enough for supporting the charity and raising such a fantastic amount. The walk is growing in popularity and each year more sign up to enjoy the fellowship it brings as well as the stunning landscapes that we travel through. Together with Richard Fish Adventures, we create a different route that will be achievable by as many people as possible. Even dogs are invited!!

Kelly celebrating at the end of the walk

We are already planning for next year with great excitement. We will celebrate our 30th birthday in 2026 and are hoping that next year’s walk will be bigger and better than ever and raise even more funds for our vital work supporting Lincolnshire hospitals.”

For more information about United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity please visit the website on: www.ulhcharity.org.uk