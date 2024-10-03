Woodhall firefighters holding charity car wash
The station on Witham Road will host the event from 10am until 3pm on Saturday October 12 in aid of the Firefighters Charity which supports the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired firefighters.
You can go along to meet the crew, support their cause by getting your vehicle washed and even have a cuppa with them too.
You can also have a look around the fire truck, have pictures taken inside or out and if you are curious as to what equipment they have available then the fire fighters will be more than happy to show you the ropes.
Also if you are considering a career in the fire service you can have a discussion on the day.
