Woodthorpe Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for local resident with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Woodthorpe Garden Centre, near Alford, has donated a light-up reindeer to resident, Kim Parrinder as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

Caroline Ellson nominated Kim for the competition saying: " Kim does so much in the local community and set up a Warm Space place in Trusthorpe Village Hall in the winter of 2022 which due to its success continued as Coffee and Chat mornings through the rest of the year. It is a warm friendly place where hot drinks, biscuits, cakes and pastries followed by bread, soup and a pudding at lunchtime are all provided free of charge. She arranges the entertainment - a film show once a month, singers and bingo. She tirelessly has to do fundraising events – book and jigsaw sales, and rummage sales to be able to fund this along with applying for various grants and collecting donations. She is not in the best of health and a couple of family members have medical problems but she always puts others first and will help anyone if she can so this prize would be a wonderful recognition for all of what she does in the community.“