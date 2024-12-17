Woodthorpe Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for local resident with reindeer giveaway
The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.
Caroline Ellson nominated Kim for the competition saying: " Kim does so much in the local community and set up a Warm Space place in Trusthorpe Village Hall in the winter of 2022 which due to its success continued as Coffee and Chat mornings through the rest of the year. It is a warm friendly place where hot drinks, biscuits, cakes and pastries followed by bread, soup and a pudding at lunchtime are all provided free of charge. She arranges the entertainment - a film show once a month, singers and bingo. She tirelessly has to do fundraising events – book and jigsaw sales, and rummage sales to be able to fund this along with applying for various grants and collecting donations. She is not in the best of health and a couple of family members have medical problems but she always puts others first and will help anyone if she can so this prize would be a wonderful recognition for all of what she does in the community.“
Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”