Work continuing to progress well on affordable housing development in Boston

Work is progressing well on an affordable housing development in Boston.

The Leas on Toot Lane in the town will see 135 homes built. The development is being delivered by leading housing provider Longhurst Group.

The one, two, three and four-bedroom homes are being made available on various tenures, including Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy and social rent.

Almost half of the properties have now been completed, with work on the remaining homes continuing at pace.

Rob Griffiths, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer at Longhurst Group, said: “It’s wonderful to see more than 60 of the homes at The Leas having already been completed, with many of the remaining properties starting to take shape too.

“The Leas is a very important development for the Group, with it being one of the largest we’ve ever delivered.

“We know that there’s a need for affordable housing of this type in the Boston area so we’re really happy to be able to bring so many new homes to reality to help address that need and provide affordable, quality housing for lots of local people.

“By delivering such a large development, it’s also emphasising our commitment to this area of Lincolnshire and strengthening our property portfolio as we do our bit to help address the housing crisis we face in this country.

“I hope that those customers who’ve already secured their home at The Leas are happy, and we’re also looking forward to welcoming even more new customers in the new future.

“I’m excited to now watch on as the rest of the development takes shape.”

The Leas is being part-funded through a grant from Homes England as part of Longhurst Group’s Strategic Partnership.

Adam Mayer, Managing Director of D Brown Builders who are constructing the homes, said he was looking forward to seeing the great progress being maintained.

He added: “As we look ahead to closing out just our second year on site, it’s remarkable to see the amazing progress made with over 60 completions to date in that time.

“The extremely positive feedback from both our partners at Longhurst Group and the families moving into their new homes has been constant throughout and credit once again has to be given to the delivery team for their hard efforts and stringent quality levels that they’ve maintained.

“We very much look forward to seeing the rest of the development take shape next year.”