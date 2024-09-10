World Suicide Prevention Day: Lincolnshire Housing Association supports Scunthorpe Samaritans

A Lincolnshire emotional support charity has received a £500 donation to mark World Suicide Prevention Day (Tuesday, September 10), courtesy of Platform Home Ownership.

The donation will allow Scunthorpe Samaritans and its 90 volunteers from all backgrounds respond to approximately 600 calls per month, providing essential help for those who need it in and around the town.

The Scunthorpe branch, along with others across the country, provides a 24-hour confidential support service for those who are experiencing distress or despair including those which may lead to suicide.

Established in 2003 in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Suicide Prevention Day is a communication-based event aimed at giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented.

Donna Gadd of Platform with volunteers at Scunthorpe Samaritans.

As with all Samaritans branches, the Scunthorpe branch are on hand to listen to anyone who's struggling to cope, at any time of the day or night.

The charity received the donation from the housing association who have a new homes development in nearby Kirton in Lindsey, named Tudor Reach.

Platform Home Ownership chose to donate to Samaritans Scunthorpe as part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes within and to raise awareness around the issues faced by people within the north Lincolnshire area.

Paul Baker, Branch Director at Scunthorpe Samaritans, said: “Here in Scunthorpe we’re proud to support callers in need across Scunthorpe and further afield.

“Our volunteers are specially trained and expert listeners, regardless of whatever our callers may be experiencing.

“We are grateful for this donation by Platform which will help our volunteers continue to provide crucial emotional support to those most in need.

“Callers can call us for free from any phone on 116 123 or email [email protected].”

Sabina Cox, marketing manager at Platform, said: “We’re proud that this donation will go towards to supporting those in need in North Lincolnshire.

“We’re passionate about giving back to the communities our homes are build in, which continues throughout the lifecycles of our developments.”

The development, named Tudor Reach features a mixture of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes available in multiple styles, all with space and practicality for a variety of home seekers, built by Allison Homes.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

For more on Samaritans Cheltenham please visit: www.samaritans.org/branches/scunthorpe/

