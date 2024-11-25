Wrestling event raises over £2,000 for Lincolnshire hospitals charity

The Fight Factory Wrestling UK visited the Oncology Department at Lincoln County Hospital to present a cheque for £2,185, raised through their Bodyslams to Cancer event.

The live professional wrestling event took place in October in North Hykeham and marked the 11th consecutive year that the Fight Factory UK team has fundraised for Lincolnshire causes. This year, they raised over £4,000, which was split between Sophie’s Journey and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

Bodyslams to Cancer has a long-standing tradition of supporting cancer charities that aid the people of Lincolnshire. The event is always held in October to align with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s show featured several title bouts and a 30-person rumble at the end of the show.

The annual charity show began as a heartfelt memorial to Dee Mansell, who sadly passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Dee was the mother of Hayden Loeve, one of the dedicated wrestlers involved in Bodyslams. Unfortunately, she never got to see her son wrestle. Dee was due to attend an event while undergoing chemotherapy, but the disease took her away before the wrestling event took place.

The Fight Factory Wrestling UK, staff from Oncology Department at Lincoln County Hospital and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity team

Over the years, Bodyslams to Cancer has grown in both size and impact, consistently raising funds and awareness for cancer-related causes.

Hayden and his wife Rebecca, owners of The Fight Factory Wrestling UK, met the oncology team and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity team at Lincoln County Hospital to present the cheque. Rebecca said: “It really means a lot to us that the memory of Hayden’s mum continues and every year it helps us to raise vital funding for Lincolnshire charities supporting people living with cancer and their families.

“Many of the wrestlers taking part in Bodyslams have their own personal reasons for competing, honouring their loved ones who are affected by cancer or who sadly passed away. Because all wrestlers and crew kindly donate their wages to the cause, it helps us to raise as much money as possible for our chosen charities each year.”

Gary Burr, Charity Fundraiser, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, said: “We are immensely grateful to Rebecca and Hayden for choosing to donate half of the proceeds from this year’s event to the Lincoln Oncology Department. It’s thanks to their dedication that Bodyslams to Cancer has been such a success, and the money our charity receives will make a real difference to patients undergoing treatment for cancer and their carers.”