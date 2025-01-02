X-Press donates £1,000 to Lincoln City Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

X-Press Legal Services Lincolnshire has donated £1,000 to Lincoln City Foundation, a local organisation that provides opportunities for young people through sports and community initiatives.

The Foundation, in connection with Lincoln City Football Club, works with key partners to inspire and support individuals, helping to improve their physical, social, and mental wellbeing.

Based in Lincoln, the leading property search provider, X-Press Legal Services made this contribution as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, aiming to support initiatives that support growth and development among young people in the community.

“We are delighted to support Lincoln City Foundation and their efforts to make a real difference in the lives of young people,” commented Chris Watson, owner of X-Press Legal Services Lincolnshire.

Chris Watson from X-Press Legal Services with Danny Carter and Jessica Ballard from Lincoln City Foundation

“As a big football fan, I truly believe that sport and exercise can play a huge role in improving the lives of children. Meeting Alex and Danny at a networking event inspired me to get involved, as the Foundation is such an integral part of the City and the local community.”

Lincoln City Foundation’s Street IMPS programme uses football to engage young people, offering safe spaces for them to play while developing teamwork, confidence, and community spirit.

The programme is designed to address barriers to participation, providing free or low-cost activities to make football accessible to everyone. With the donation from X-Press Legal Services, the Foundation plans to extend its Street IMPS initiative, enabling more young people to benefit from this inclusive programme.

Chris added: “Marking our 25th anniversary, we wanted to contribute to a cause that aligns with our values of community and development. We hope our donation helps the Foundation expand its impactful programmes and reach even more young people!”

The Premier League Kicks team at Lincoln City Foundation

Danny Carter, Head of Sport & Physical Activity at Lincoln City Foundation commented: "We are incredibly grateful to X-Press Legal Services for their generous donation, which will enable us to expand our Street IMPS programme to reach more young people in the community.

"This initiative provides free and accessible sport and physical activity sessions, creating a safe and inclusive environment for participants to develop pro-social attitudes and skills, as well as enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. Thanks to this support, we can continue breaking down barriers to participation and making a positive difference in the lives of young people across Lincoln."

X-Press Legal Services provides a comprehensive suite of services, including residential and commercial property searches, cyber security, and compliance products, X-Press is committed to serving the needs of the local conveyancing sector.

To learn more about X-Press Legal Services Lincolnshire and the range of property search reports they provide, please call 0330 159 5367 or visit the website.