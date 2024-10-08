Yarn bomb challenge was topping for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) challenged nifty knitters to create the largest yarn bomb ever seen to spread the word about its vital life-saving work. And what a sight it was!

Since May 2024, over 350 of helicopters have been spotted flying and landing in shops, parks, churches, offices, pubs and many other locations in communities across Lincs & Notts. They have been spotted as far away as The Wirral in Cheshire, on the ferry from Southampton to Isle of Wight and even in the cockpit of the Red Arrows!!

LNAA’s Volunteer Manager, Kate Kerrigan said: “We have been blown away by the support, not only from the many of people who created these masterpieces but also from the hundreds of supporters who contacted us telling where they had been spotted.

It has been truly fantastic to witness so many helicopters landing in so many different locations and every helicopter has played a part in raising awareness of the life-saving work that our pilots, doctors and paramedics do every day of the year.

Yarn Bomb at Alford

As a charity, LNAA receives no direct government funding for its operations and relies on the support of every community in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire to raise the £13million needed to operate 24 hours of the day, every day of the year.”

The helicopters will now disappear from their locations to be stored in their hangars and receive some tender loving care before they take to the skies once again during the charity’s Hello Yellow Week birthday celebrations in May 2025.