Young Entrepreneurs Raise Over £350 at Donington on Bain Primary’s Enterprise Day

Some Class 4 pupils who have planned and hosted Enterprise Day

Class 4 pupils at Donington on Bain Primary School have proved that enterprise and education go hand in hand by raising over £350 during a fun-filled Enterprise Day, all in support of their Year 6 leavers celebration.

The event, masterminded by Class 4 teacher Mrs Sara Gascoigne, transformed the school’s playing field into a vibrant fairground of student-run stalls and activities. Pupils showcased their creativity and entrepreneurial flair with an array of games including Tin Can Alley, Name the Teddy Bear, Delicious Darts, Basketball Bonanza, and many more. Children from across the school eagerly joined in, exchanging money for tickets to take part in the fun.

More than just a morning of excitement, the Enterprise Day had a deeper educational purpose. Head Teacher Louise Anyan explained the vision: “It’s wonderful for the children to enjoy a fantastic send-off as they leave primary school, but also to earn it themselves. Through planning and running the stalls, the pupils have used their maths, teamwork, communication and organisation skills in a real-world setting.

It’s a great example of learning through experience and the enthusiasm and dedication shown by class 4 and the support from the wider school has been outstanding.”

Potion making was a popular choice

The money raised will go towards a memorable Year 6 leavers’ celebration for all the children at the school to enjoy, which includes a bouncy castle, a special lunch, and keepsake gifts to mark the end of the pupils’ primary school journey and the start of their next chapter at secondary school.

The event has not only left a lasting impression on the playground but in the hearts of all who participated – a fitting tribute to a group of pupils preparing to take their next big step with pride and plenty of happy memories.

