Young man raises awareness about the illness that changed his life

Liam Virgo from the East Midlands was left suddenly paralysed and unable to talk in 2016. Nine years on from his life changing illness he’s slowly starting to recover and is learning to walk again.

At the age of 13 he was diagnosed with FND also known as Functional Neurological Disorder. He was unable to walk for five years, was bedridden for three years and he was unable to talk for a year. Liam described feeling trapped inside his own body. In recent years his FND symptoms have improved and he’s now able to talk again is learning to walk independently. He’s hoping to raise awareness about his condition as his story has recently been featured on our local BBC news.

When he was poorly he formed a special bond with the ITV daytime show Loose Women. The ladies heard about his story and sent him a video message then a few months later he was invited to the show and got the chance to meet the ladies in person.

Liam says that his FND took his voice and body away from him but he’s now more determined than ever to not let his FND hold him back from doing anything.