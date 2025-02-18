Young people have a high level of global cultural awareness, reveals survey

The vast majority of young people have a high level of global cultural awareness and respect for cultural differences, according to a survey carried out by PAB Communications Ltd.

It discovered that 85% of the young people who took part in the recent survey were extremely, very or moderately aware of global cultural practices. More than 72% agreed or strongly agreed that they had respect for cultural differences.

The survey also revealed that young people were keen to learn more about global cultures, as well as expanding their knowledge about subjects like financial literacy, arts, and health education.

Unsurprisingly, social media emerged as the dominant source of world event information (77.5%), followed by family and friends (57.5%), online news (47.5%), school (45%) and television (40%).

The majority of respondents were aware of how emotions influence behaviour and were also confident in expressing ideas.

To improve their educational experiences, they suggested reducing pressure and homework, offering more engaging, creative and practical projects, flexible schedules and better teaching support.

Regarding the role of young people in global peace and sustainability, responses highlighted a mix of optimism, scepticism and pessimism. Many emphasised the importance of early education and youth involvement, while others expressed concerns about the daunting challenges and responsibilities.

“Young people are the future, and the results of this survey give us a fascinating insight into the thoughts of today’s youngsters,” said Iwona Lebiedowicz, MD of PAB Communications Ltd, which provides a range of services including intercultural communication training for global trade and international organisations. “Our goal was to promote youth development and engagement in global initiatives—such as sustainability and peace-building—by encouraging young people to take part in meaningful discussions and actions, just like this survey. It aligned with our mission to break down barriers, enabling everyone to have a voice.”

The survey, entitled Empowering Youth with Skills for Peace and Development, quizzed more than 100 young people in primary and secondary schools between September and December 2024.

PAB Communications Ltd, a registered learning provider, carried out the survey while working with academies on projects to inspire language and culture learning, and to improve languages and communication.

The company, a leader in providing comprehensive language and intercultural communication solutions, was founded in the East Midlands and now operates across the UK. For more information about PAB Communications Ltd visit https://courses.pablanguages.co.uk/