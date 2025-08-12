Your Bank Holiday at Greenbelt Festival - weekend & day tickets available

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering. Not sorted your August Bank Holiday yet? Then get yourself, your family, and your friends to this year’s Greenbelt Festival. Not only does it have some amazing headline acts, it’s also one of the only UK festivals that is truly inclusive and multi-generational. It’s three full days to hangout with people of every age, gender, background, and faith; it’s where hope exists in abundance, ideas are shared, serious partying taking place.

Where else can you get your groove on with the jaw-dropping; awe-inspiring disco-gospel-soul family affair, Annie and the Caldwells, party with the amazing, party-starting Afrobeat funk, hip-hop fusion band, K.O.G; be inspired by Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr; learn about the global arms trade from former politician and lifelong campaigner for peace, Jeremy Corbyn?

Photo credit: Becca Hicks

And how about activist and Bridgerton actor, Adjoa Andoh; the thrilling and revolutionary (in every sense of the word) Bab L’Bluz with their liberating North African blues; musician and activist, Brian Eno; the queen of English folk, Kate Rusby; the amazing, party-starting Afrobeat funk, hip-hop fusion band, K.O.G; the unstoppable force of Brit Rock, Nadine Shah; clothier, sustainability advocate, the Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant; and Sarah Corbett’s Craftivist in Residence.

Annie and the Caldwells

Come for the full weekend or just the day. There are still weekend and day tickets available (be quick though!) Weekend tickets start from £180 and day tickets (which Greenbelt has reduced to pre-pandemic prices!) are £60 for adults, concessions £35, under 18s £20, and under 5s are £10. You can grab your tickets until midnight on 20 August and then on the day.

HEADLINER DEEP DIVE - ARE YOU READY?

MAIN STAGE - THE GLADE ARENA

ANNIE AND THE CALDWELLS - It’s a family affair

Bringing the soul to disco, and the joy to Greenbelt: it’s Annie & The Caldwells! Annie, her two daughters, Deborah and Anjessica, goddaughter Toni Rivers, eldest son Willie Jr, and youngest son Abel Aquarius make music that not just moves you spiritually but emotionally. Recently featured in the Guardian's best albums of 2025, this is one act you have to see!

MAIN STAGE - THE GLADE ARENA

K.O.G- Afro-fusion guaranteed to get the party started!

Saturday night is party-night at the Glade Arena with the amazing talent of Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) - an awesome blend of Afrobeat, funk, and hip-hop; shamanistic live performance, fierce raps and perfect on-pitch singing, all topped off with some absolutely wicked dance moves.

Inspired and musically influenced by the likes of Tom Waits, Quincy Jones, Bob Marley, Sizzla, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Pavarotti (to name but a few) he’s performed all over the world from Glastonbury to the Commonwealth Games. This is your chance to see him and his epic band at this summer’s Greenbelt.

THE PAGODA VENUE

LIZ CARR - Better off Dead?

You’ll recognise actor Liz Carr for her role as formidable forensic examiner, Clarissa Mullery, in BBC 1’s Silent Witness, as well as appearing in hit TV shows such as Good Omens, Loki, and The Witcher. More recently Liz hosted the BBC documentary, ‘Better off Dead?’ which explored the repercussions of assisted suicide, and why she believes it shouldn’t be legalised in the UK. As an international activist for disability Liz feels it’s her duty to present the alternative view point to assisted dying and her right to live.

THE PAGODA VENUE

THE SEWING BEE’S PATRICK GRANT - The circular economy of fashion

Currently back on your screens for the new series of BBC 2’s The Sewing Bee, Patrick Grant has a lot to say about clothes. How many we buy, how we value them, what they’re made from, and importantly who made them and where.

His campaigning clothes brand Community Clothing supports local clothing and textile manufacturers across the UK. An outspoken advocate for radical change in the fashion and clothing industry, Patrick encourages us to move towards reducing consumption of higher quality goods, whilst ensuring a circular and regenerative economy.

THE PAGODA VENUE - SATURDAY

ADJOA ANDOH - Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte comes to Boughton House

Actor, writer, director, with a career spanning four decades, from Dr Who to The Witcher, Adjoa Andoh is best known for playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton and in its prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story. She’s trod the boards at the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare and made her Hollywood debut alongside Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon in Invictus.

Greenbelt is excited to welcome Adjoa who’ll be speaking on her life as an actor, her journey of faith and justice, with a special focus on her advocacy around fair trade.

THE MAIN STAGE - THE GLADE ARENA - FRIDAY

BAB L’BLUZ - reclaiming the blue for North Africa

Subverting the status quo, fronted by an African-Moroccan woman in traditionally male role, Bab L’Baz is devoted to a revolution in attitude which mirrors Morocco’s ‘nayda’ youth movement (a new wave of artists and musicians taking their cues from local heritage, singing words of freedom in the Moroccan Arabic dialect of darija).

This power quartet travels the globe to distill its hypnotic riffs and spread its mystical and liberating headbanging frenzy to its audience. Bab L’ Bluz has stormed the music scene receiving critical acclaim and a raft of awards including Mojo Top 10 world Album of the Year, Songlines Best albums of 2020. Currently on a world tour, (including Greenbelt!) make sure you’re front-centre for this pedal-to-the-mental, energetic gig.

MAIN STAGE - GLADE ARENA - SUNDAY

KATE RUSBY - The undisputed Queen Of British Folk

Delighted to welcome back to this year’s Greenbelt, it’s the fantastic Kate Rusby with her sublime brand new album - and performing with a full band - for the first time in 10 years! If that wasn’t enough Kate will be joined by the ever-brilliant breakthrough gospel act, Annie and the Caldwells, who are making their first appearance at Greenbelt after bursting onto the scene over the last year with an authentic and unadulterated disco-tinged gospel joy.

THE MAIN STAGE - GLADE ARENA - FRIDAY

NADINE SHAH - Tour de force of Brit Rock

Don’t miss the sensational Nadie Shah as she brings her unique mix of indie rock, jazz, post-punk meets folk-rock to the the Glade Arena on Friday night. Nadine will also be in conversation on Friday.

Described as a force of British rock, her lyrics explore tough themes such as the Syrian refugee crisis, Islamophobia, sexism, mental health and addiction. She has also been part of calls for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In 2024 alone Nadine supported Young Fathers and then Depeche Mode on their European and UK Arena tour, which she followed-up with her very own sold-out UK headline tour! She was also a special guest for New Order at Wythenshawe Park and Elbow at Ludlow Castle. She topped off the year with a short European winter tour that culminated in her biggest UK show to date at Kentish Town Forum.

NO FLY ZONE - SATURDAY & AROUND THE FESTIVAL SITE - ALL WEEKEND

BRIAN ENO - where religion and art and collide

No introduction needed for this music industry legend. A founding member of Roxy Music, Brain’s released over 40 albums as a solo artist, and produced albums with Talking Heads, Coldplay, U2 and James as well as collaborating on recordings with music superstars such as David Bowie and Gracie Jones.

As well as being a founding member of the Long Now Foundation, a trustee of Client Earth, and patron of Videre est Credere, Brian launched EarthPercent in April 2021, which raises money from the music industry for some of the most impactful environmental charities working on the climate emergency.

Catch Brian in conversation with Unitarian minister and member of his Hard Art Collective, Liz Slade, exploring the question: is art a form of religion or is religion a form of art?

SARAH CORBETT, CRAFTIVIST IN RESIDENCE - ALL WEEKEND AROUND THE FESTIVAL SITE

Sarah Corbett is an award-winning activist, Ashoka Fellow, author and founder of the global Craftivism Collective. She has dedicated over a decade to the Craftivism Collective, honing her unique approach to craftivism (craft + activism). With over a decade of honing her unique ‘Gentle Protest’ methodology, combining neuroscience, positive psychology, campaign strategy and beautiful handicrafts.

Sarah has worked with national and international charities, museums, galleries and unusual allies such as Secret Cinema for its Shawshank Redemption series of epic events. She was included in the Crafts Council 2018 ‘Power List’. Sarah will be popping up at different venues across the festival weekend as part of her craftivist residency. She will also be in conversation with Patrick Grant discussing fast fashion, the importance of sustainability and the circular economy.

THE PAGODA VENUE - SUNDAY

JEREMY CORBYN - How the global arms trade is running the world

Former leader of the Labour Party, and MP of 42 years, Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong campaigner for peace, justice and human rights. In 2021 he founded the Peace & Justice Project, a movement which brings people together for social and economic justice, peace and human rights in Britain and across the world.

Jeremy will be discussing his book, ‘Monstrous Anger of the Guns: How the Global Arms Trade is Ruining the World and What We Can Do About It’. Published on the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, it lays bare the dark and deceitful world of the global arms trade. The arms trade is also examined in Greenbelt’s theatre space with the hard-hitting play, ‘The Mistake’, and through the festival’s links with Christian Aid.

Elsewhere highlights include…

Comedy Club headliner Lost Voice Guy and brilliant boundary-breaking, comedy new-comer Fatihia El-Ghorri; Michael Mears’ hard-hitting play, The Mistake - which has been described by ‘The List’ as a ‘powerful examination of humanity in the wake of Hiroshima’; BAMBOO from Nofit State, the spectacular new high-impact, high-skill outdoor circus production using only bamboo and human bodies; and the deliciously camp and exceedingly awesome drag queen legend, Crudi Dench!

WANT TO KNOW MORE?

Here’s the official line up poster! Or pop over to Greenbelt’s website to check out the line-up in all its glory.

HOW DO I GET A TICKET?

Greenbelt Festival’s pay-what-you-can ticketing model is back

Greenbelt Festival’s radical and inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure means those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can.

There’s three simple price-points for adult tickets: Supported, Standard and Supporter. Adult weekend tickets cost just £180 for those who choose the Supported price, £240 for the festival’s Standard ticket, and £300 for the pay-it-forward Supporter ticket.

FESTIVAL CREDS

Over the years Greenbelt has welcomed headline acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Estelle, Laura Mvula, Magic Numbers, Ezra Furman, and Mavis Staples to name but a few! It has seen early performances by future global artists such as Ed Sheeren, Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as the mighty U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album.

See you in the fields!

FESTIVAL DATE & VENUE - Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 August 2025 l Boughton House l Kettering

TICKET INFORMATION - You can buy tickets and find out more about Greenbelt’s ticketing structure here.

