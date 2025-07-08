Your bed, mobile phone, hot baths & showers, dogs and fast broadband – what those in the East Mids can’t live without revealed

A new nationwide survey has revealed what those in the East Midlands just CAN’T live without, with their own beds, hot baths and showers, phones, dogs and even fast broadband, making the definitive list of life’s essentials.

A new nationwide survey has revealed what those in the East Midlands just CAN’T live without, with their own beds, hot baths and showers, phones, dogs and even fast broadband, making the definitive list of life’s essentials.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from LightSpeed Broadband, a trusted provider of full fibre broadband, smart home security and digital voice products, polled the nation to discover what things people would struggle to live without, with some surprising and hilarious results.

Perhaps unsurprisingly partners (51 percent), children (50 percent) and mums (42 percent) all featured highly, while their mobile phone (54 percent) was the item they couldn’t live without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the region, the top items varied with two thirds (61 percent) of those in Nottingham putting their mobile phone ahead of their children (51 percent), while in Leicester children win out (62 percent) placing first.

Other things that East Midlanders can’t live without include their own bed (37 percent), hot baths and showers (36 percent) and their dog (30 percent), while more than a quarter (30 percent) admit they couldn’t live without fast broadband which rated higher than best friends and even dads (both 27 percent).

Over three quarters confessed that their day would be ruined without Wi-Fi (77 percent) and a further 84 percent admitting they would struggle to find things to do without the internet.

When it came to the Wi-Fi going down during the working week, just under half (47 percent) admitted they wouldn’t be able to work. In fact, broadband is so vital that across the region that it would take just 4 hours for people to feel despondent without it. Those in Nottingham and Leicester would find it hard to find things to do without the internet (88 percent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

89 percent of those surveyed said they couldn’t live without technology so it’s perhaps not surprising that the mobile phone (82 percent) was the item that East Midlanders would be most lost without. It was also the internet (65 percent) and broadband (60 percent) that were the inventions that had the most impact on their lives.

Anne-Liza Shepherd, Marketing Director at LightSpeed Broadband, commented: “It’s fascinating to see what those in the East Midlands considers essential, and from our perspective, the insights are incredibly valuable. As a mum myself, it’s also reassuring and heartening to see we’ve made it into the top five. It reflects how important family life remains to people, even as our world becomes increasingly digital and fast-paced.

“In an increasingly tech-driven world, it’s encouraging that 89 per cent of people say they couldn’t live without technology, a clear sign they’re embracing the digital age. It’s also rewarding to know we’re making a meaningful difference, with such a high number surveyed saying broadband has had the greatest impact on their lives and is now considered the fourth utility. It shows we’re not just delivering connectivity; we’re delivering something essential to modern life.”

According to the survey, mobile phones (68 percent), TV (39 percent) and the internet (37 percent) would be missed the most if they were unavailable for a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, when it comes to choosing a broadband provider; speed (71 percent), price (70 percent), customer service (27 percent), technology (19 percent) and flexibility (18 percent) were the main priorities.

Almost all those surveyed in the East Midlands (97 percent) agree that there are some things in life that they couldn’t live without, with over half (56 percent) admitting that if they didn’t have them in their life, they would feel lost.

THE TOP 10 THINGS THAT THOSE IN THE EAST MIDLANDS COULDN’T LIVE WITHOUT:

Mobile Phone – 54% Partner – 51% Children – 50% Mum – 42% Own Bed – 37% Hot baths/Showers – 36% Dog/Fast Broadband – 30% Good Coffee – 29% Cup of Tea/Chocolate/Best Friends/Dad – 27% Books – 25%

As the leading full fibre broadband provider in the Midlands and East of England, LightSpeed is committed to delivering premium, future-ready connectivity and aims to connect 400,000 homes and businesses by 2027.