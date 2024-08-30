Your help needed on fresh look for Wyvern Barrier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mosaic dedicated to the River Slea will flow through Sleaford’s Monument Gardens following a refresh of the space starting soon – and your help is needed now on another important aspect of the works.

The Monument Gardens project is expected to start in early September and take around seven weeks to complete, with the works including:

The creation of a floor mosaic which will reflect the shape and colours of the River Slea. A local artist has been commissioned to create it, and it will be in keeping with the existing Les Gostick Memorial on the exterior wall of Sleaford Museum.

Separating two of the existing Monument Gardens flower beds into four new hexagonal flower beds, adding low maintenance planting while retaining the large lime tree and two silver birch trees that are already there and the one remaining flowerbed to the north. There’ll also be feature lighting to highlight this new planting scheme.

Repaving some of the area around the new planters and floor mosaic and giving the rest of the surrounding paving a good clean.

A flagpole installed within the gardens, so that flags may be flown.

Installation of new seating, which will also increase the number of benches at the gardens from two to four.

Wall lights to highlight the museum and help its signage stand out.

Repainting of the exterior walls of the museum and its shutter.

As a final flourish, a salvaged heritage Sleaford town sign will be installed as a new feature for Monument Gardens.

As the project gets underway, there’s a survey asking for people to choose which colours they think the Wyvern Barrier should be repainted as part of it.

The Wyvern Barrier in Sleaford, next to Monument Gardens.

There are four choices in keeping with the gardens and the wider area – the barrier’s original turquoise with the head highlighted in silver; the heritage green used throughout Sleaford town centre with the head highlighted in gold; black with the head highlighted in gold; and black with the head highlighted in silver.

Fill in the survey at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/theWyvern by Sunday September 15 to select your preferred option, or go to Sleaford Museum and choose via the board on display there.

The re-painting of the Wyvern Barrier will be done as a final touch to compliment the completed public realm improvements at Monument Gardens.

The project to renew Monument Gardens is being carried out by North Kesteven District Council, utilising the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The plans have been shaped and agreed together with stakeholders including Sleaford Town Council as the landowner and Sleaford Museum which is directly next to the gardens. A survey last year also asked residents how they would like the garden to be used in future and what they thought to its public realm facilities as they are now.

Local artist Vikki Buss, outside her shop in Navigation Yard in Sleaford.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “Monument Gardens is one of the first things people see as they come into Sleaford town centre from Southgate, along with Handley Monument, Sleaford Museum and the shops and businesses there. It’s a great place to find some calm while shopping, working or running errands in town, but it is under-utilised and the project looks to change this by making it more welcoming and enjoyable.

“The repaint of the Wyvern Barrier will be a finishing touch after the improvements at Monument Gardens are completed, to ensure all of the area is refreshed and looking great for the town. I’d encourage everyone to take the survey or pop into Sleaford Museum to choose their preferred paint colour option for it.”

The new mosaic within the gardens will be installed towards the end of the seven-week construction phase and more will be shared on this as it progresses.

Local artist Vikki Buss has been commissioned to design and create the mosaic.

Vikki is already well-known locally, being the artist and owner behind PIX Glass Design and its shop in Navigation Yard in Sleaford. It offers beautiful stained glass gifts to buy, and classes so that people can learn how to make their own stained glass creations.

She said: “I’ve taken lots of reference photos of the Slea in preparation, walking up and down it and noting details like the plants growing along it, the fish that are in the water and even how the ducks are behaving, and thinking about how I can translate all of that life and movement into the mosaic from a bird’s eye view.

“The sound of water and watching it flow is naturally very inspiring, and the mosaic will use glass within it to create that impression of water and movement. I’ve also been tumbling my own glass – I call it ‘Slea’ glass – which will help change the aesthetic of the mosaic when it rains.

“There will be individual panels which together will make up the mosaic and I’m using a special technique to make it safe, level and hard-wearing on the floor as well as beautiful to look at. I have now started on the first of the panels at my workshop, and when they are all ready they will be transported to site and installed later in the project.

“One of the things I really like about Sleaford is the amount of stunning mosaic art it has, including a trail that you can follow to see all of it. I’m so honoured to be creating this mosaic and adding a new piece to the artworks across town which make Sleaford such a creative and enjoyable place to be.”

Access to the museum will be maintained during the Monument Garden works and no disruption is expected to the surrounding businesses, which are being kept updated.

To maintain everyone’s safety and ensure the works can be completed efficiently and to a high quality, the gardens and the public footpath next to them and the WC next to Sleaford Museum will be closed however for the seven-week duration. The pedestrian crossing nearby will remain in use, and no road closures are expected.

Also taking place at Southgate is a refresh of the space around Handley Monument.

For more on UKSPF projects in Sleaford and across North Kesteven, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/ukspf