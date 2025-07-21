Youth charity Jon Egging Trust secures long-term funding from BGF Foundation to support over 850 young people in Lincolnshire
The investment is part of the BGF Foundation’s largest ever grant round, with over £650,000 in funding awarded to exceptional youth charities across the country.
JET’s award-winning programmes support young people to build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive – particularly those who are struggling in school or at risk of disengagement. The charity works closely with schools and employers to deliver coaching, mentoring and hands-on experiences in STEM and aviation sectors.
In Lincolnshire, JET is working with over 850 young people during the 2024–25 academic year – including 102 students enrolled in its flagship long-term programme, and 750 more through its outreach work.
“This kind of long-term investment allows us to deliver high-quality support where it’s needed most. With BGF Foundation’s backing, we’re strengthening our work across Lincolnshire and investing in young people’s futures.” Dr Alex Brown, CEO, Jon Egging Trust
National impact, regional focus
The BGF Foundation exists to support young people across the UK through high-impact partnerships with locally embedded charities. As the charitable arm of growth capital investor BGF, it mirrors BGF’s national reach and regional presence – supporting place-based organisations with unrestricted, long-term funding and strategic support.
Lincolnshire is one of several regional focus areas in this grant round, alongside communities in Manchester, Kent, Cardiff, and Oxford.
“JET’s work in Lincolnshire is proven, ambitious, and rooted in community need. That’s exactly the kind of impact we’re proud to have back – for the long term.” Andy Gregory, CEO of BGF and Chair of BGF Foundation