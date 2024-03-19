Annington's donation captures farm life in Scampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once installed, the solar-powered camera will allow Scampton Farm to monitor its resident sheep, helping the farm to look after new mothers and identify when new arrivals are on the way.

The camera will also treat the community to a behind-the-scenes insight into farm life, by live-streaming the comings-and-goings of the resident sheep on the farm. Once lambing season gets underway, local residents will be able to tune into the live stream and share the joy of new life as newborn lambs join the flock.

Scampton Farm commented: “Farming is such an important part of our local culture and heritage, and for the first time we will be able to share our hard work with the community. Now, with the lambing camera, we will be better supported to see our sheep safely through the lambing season and document one of the most important seasons of the year. We would like to thank Annington for its donation, which will make all the difference with our sheep rearing programme and reconnecting our friends and neighbours in Scampton with nature.”

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, adds: “We are incredibly proud to work with the farm to prepare for the lambing season, and set up the new lambing camera to welcome the newest additions to the flock in the spring. We hope it provides the needed support for keeping an eye on the ewes and the lambs, as well as being a unique educational experience for the local community to be involved in.”