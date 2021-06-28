Cereals trade event will be going ahead as planned this year

Cereals 2021 is going ahead. EMN-210617-172624001

This year’s Cereals event will go ahead on Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1 as planned on farmland at Boothby Graffoe, despite the delay in lifting lockdown restrictions, as it will still comply with local and national legislative measures.

The company behind the show states: “As an outdoor agricultural event, Cereals will not be affected by the delay in the final easing of lockdown restrictions, meaning Cereals will be going ahead and open to all ticket holders as planned.”

This is because it falls under Phase 2 of lockdown lifting which came in from April 12 this year.

They add: “Cereals has been working closely with leading health and safety advisors to ensure the event is safe and secure for all participants.”

Measures include: an outdoor environment with open sided marquees and exhibitions stands, visitors and exhibitors are welcome to wear masks and socially distance, hand sanitisers across the site, exhibition stands are spread over more space to allow visitors to move freely.