Charities receive a share of £10,000 from fundraising farmers
Representatives from five local good causes have received thousands of pounds from fundraising farmers.
Horncastle Farmer's Ball took place on Friday January 19 at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, with more than 470 people attending.
Overall, the event has raised £10,000 for the farmer’s chosen charities for 2023 – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES First Responders, the RSN (Rural Support Network), Riding for the Disabled, brain injury charity Headway, and Sellwood Memory Garden in Horncastle.
Representatives from the five charities were presented with their share of the funds raised at a recent presentation event.