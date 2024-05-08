Charities receive a share of £10,000 from fundraising farmers

Representatives receiving their cheques from Horncastle Farmers. Photo: John Aron Photography

Horncastle Farmer's Ball took place on Friday January 19 at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, with more than 470 people attending.

​Overall, the event has raised £10,000 for the farmer’s chosen charities for 2023 – Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES First Responders, the RSN (Rural Support Network), Riding for the Disabled, brain injury charity Headway, and Sellwood Memory Garden in Horncastle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...