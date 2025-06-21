County’s deputy Leader insists Lincolnshire Show should be cherished for years to come

Held on Wednesday and Thursday (June 18 and 19), the long-running event marked its 140th year.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, it celebrates the county’s agricultural and rural heritage.

Despite long traffic delays on approaches to the showground and high temperatures, around 60,000 people were expected to attend across the two days, including 6,000 school children and more than 500 exhibitors.

Princess Anne visited on the opening day, while TV presenter Matt Baker attended on Thursday to talk to people about his career in broadcasting and the countryside.

“I’m a big believer in the history of our county and we’re incredibly lucky to have the showground. There’s thousands of people here today and we’ve been lucky with the weather too,” said Coun Gibson, speaking after the first day of the show.

“We’ve got to keep up with our history and we’ve got to keep this event going for people to enjoy.”

The former Independent councillor, who joined Reform UK in March, hailed this year’s show as arguably one of the best yet.

He added: “I would normally say that I hope that the show continues to get better and better but I don’t think it can get much better.

“What a fantastic turnout. There are lots of different shops and stalls. There’s so much to do here and it’s nice to see so many people.”

Visitors to the Lincolnshire Show branded it “amazing”.

Trader Amy Ralphs, from The Emporium, said: “For us as traders, the Lincolnshire Show is a lot bigger than most of the shows we normally do, so it’s nice to see so many people.”

“This is our first year exhibiting and my first time at the show. It’s been nice to see something a bit different.”

Chris Sim, 35, praised how the event had grown over the past few years. “It’s been wonderful.” He added: “There’s a great variety of shops and local businesses.”

“It’s amazing. I’ve particularly enjoyed looking around the charities and shops,” added Sue Brumpton, 60, who also praised the variety of things on offer.

John Gordon, 66, added: “I think the displays of machinery are fantastic. I particularly enjoyed looking at the cars.

“The Skoda looked amazing, although I’d need to find a spare £45,000!”

1 . Princess Anne being introduced to staff and pupils of Dunston St Peter's school Princess Anne being introduced to staff and pupils of Dunston St Peter's school at the show's schools challenge area. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Princess Anne visit Princess Anne gets a warm welcome during her show visit. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Princess Anne visit Princess Anne received a presentation from Lincolnshire Agricultural Society during her visit to the show. Photo: David Dawson