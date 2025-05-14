East Midlands women in agriculture share their stories at flagship spring event

Five successful women whose diverse backgrounds have led them to agriculture and its allied industries, shared their inspiring journeys at the flagship spring gathering of the East Midlands’ Women in Agriculture (WiA) network.

From policy insights to personal stories of resilience, messages of determination to succeed dominated the discussions at Lincoln’s Doddington Hall earlier recently, in an event attended by almost 100 women working within the rural sector.

The event was the latest in the WiA series, a network which brings together women from across the East Midlands in the spirit of professional development and support.

Speakers at this year’s event included; Louise Speke, Chief Tax Adviser at the CLA, who discussed the implications of the upcoming tax changes within the rural sector, and Jo Munson, director of flower growing firm Smith & Munson, who spoke about the production process of tulips and lilies. A survey which took place in the room highlighted that only 7% of event attendees looked for British flowers upon purchase.

WiA event speakers and sponsors

They were followed by mother and daughter duo Meryl Ward and Emma Blandford, who are directors of their family farming business, Lincolnshire Pork Co Ltd & Warden Farming Company Ltd who talked about the evolution of the business from pig and potato producers to a sustainable, interdependent set of enterprises from pigs and arable to Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, café and events centre.

Becci Berry brought a Walt Disney quote to finish the day: “the way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing”. Becci made the courageous decision to take sole responsibility for running her thriving 356ha farm after her late husband was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Becci focused on the importance of always looking to stay ahead in a changing industry and surrounding oneself with the right people.

During the event, those in attendance were asked how concerned they were about the forthcoming tax changes and the future viability of their family farming business. All attendees answered that they were strongly concerned or concerned thus demonstrating the direct impact the planned changes are having on the region’s farming community.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, director and head of rural research at Savills, who compered this year’s event, comments on the findings: “The sentiment is not a surprise, the changes to APR and BPR Reform and the impact on IHT will affect many farming businesses. It is important to seek advice and put plans in place to support the business for the future”.

Attendees at the Doddington Hall event.

A recent publication from Savills research, titled ‘ The Farmland Market’ summarises the tax changes and the impact this might have.

The WiA network was created in 2019 in response to requests from women living and working on farms and in related industries. The sponsors and organisers include international real estate advisor Savills, law firm Shakespeare Martineau, chartered accountants Forrester Boyd, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

Romina Llorente and Lucie Muddiman from the rural team at Savills set up the event alongside Amy Cowdell from Shakespeare Martineau, Nicola Massey from Forrester Boyd, Eleanor Willats from the CLA and Sarah Duxbury from the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

Lucie Muddiman, associate director in the rural team at Savills Lincoln, comments: “Our flagship event is an annual opportunity for this community to renew acquaintances and make new connections. Now in its sixth year, the event continues to bring together women from all aspects of agriculture – from those who work on a small family farm to people with agricultural roles in expansive organisations, as well as women who are new to the industry or who have built a career in farming.

“As we approach a pivotal period for farming businesses, it is important that we keep the conversation flowing and the support networks going. Sentiment in the room on the day suggested that more could be done to sufficiently support management of the industry’s positive mental health, so networks and events like this are more vital than ever before in order to support the rural community.”