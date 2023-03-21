Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Experience a flavour of county’s food, farming and countryside

Countryside Lincs, the family favourite event to experience a flavour of food, farming and the countryside is back on Sunday April 16 and promises to be a fabulous fun-filled interactive day for all ages.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT
Take an alpaca for a walk with Oriontree Alpacas at Countryside Lincs.
Take an alpaca for a walk with Oriontree Alpacas at Countryside Lincs.
Take an alpaca for a walk with Oriontree Alpacas at Countryside Lincs.

Hosted at the Lincolnshire Showground, the event combines hands-on activities, cookery workshops, exciting demonstrations, plus lots of entertainment.

The Countryside Ring will have a packed timetable of fun acts and breath-taking entertainment from the Lincolnshire Area United Retriever Club; East Lincs Basset Hounds; Hawkeye Falconry and the BMX Show. Also in attendance will be the ever-popular Sheep Show; Aldabra Giant Tortoises, chainsaw carving demonstrations, minibeast explorations plus lots more.

The event is divided into eight different zones, where you will discover lots of different activities, from ‘Sport’ Zone to the ‘Make-it’ Zone.

Most Popular
The BMX Show performing at 2022's Countryside Lincs.
The BMX Show performing at 2022's Countryside Lincs.
The BMX Show performing at 2022's Countryside Lincs.

In the cookery workshops, children can create Easter bakes with former Great British Bake-Off contestant Sandy Docherty, or make bacon biscuits with Ladies in Pigs, and even get oaty with Oatz and Co. Booking for these sessions will be on the day.

Keeping a foodie theme, there will also be the opportunity to make soft cheese with Cote Hill Cheese and mallow-pop making with Old Elephant Fudge.

Meet farmyard animals large and small in the Farmyard Zone, including cows, sheep, donkeys, goats, rabbits and guinea pigs. Take an alpaca for a walk with Oriontree Alpacas and we welcome prickly friends from Andrew’s Hedgehog Hospital too.

You can also climb aboard for a tractor and trailer ride. If you like farm machinery – you will be in your element in the Tractor Zone, where there will be an array of old and new equipment on display.

Get active in the Sports Zone and test your skills at golf, rugby, cricket and netball. Explore the circus workshops, practise your target skills with archery and have fun navigating the bike course.

If you prefer scales to fur – Creature Ark in the ‘Explore-it Zone’ will provide lots of excitement as you will discover reptiles and arachnids. Discover lots of rural crafts and traditions in the Make-It Zone and have a go at spinning and weaving, floristry, candle rolling and willow weaving.

Over in the Countryside Zone, you can see incredible birds of prey, get involved in primitive bushcraft activities and say hello to the East Lincs Basset Hounds.

Browse the indoor food market to buy some locally produced treats and visit the shopping area.

Education Development Manager, Rosie Crust explained “We can’t wait to bring an array of exciting, hands-on experiences, revolving around food, farming and the countryside to life.”

The team hope to bring engagement, education and fun to the day.

Countryside Lincs is open from 10am – 4pm.

Advance tickets are on sale: £30 for a family of five, £10 per adult, £6 per child and under 5’s go free.

Booking fees apply.

Most activities are free to visitors.

On-site parking will also be free of charge all day.

For more information and to buy your tickets visit https://lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs

Lincolnshire Showground