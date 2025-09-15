Farmers call for more action to crack down on rural crime after surge in thefts

Farmers in the Horncastle and Louth areas are calling for more action to tackle the scourge of rural crime after a surge in thefts.

The plea is being led by the Lincolnshire chairman of the National Farmers’ Union, Henry Moreton, after be became the latest victim .

Mr Moreton, who runs a 500-acre farm in Bucknall, near Woodhall Spa, had a garden tractor, a strimmer and some fuel stolen when a stable was broken into.

He knows of many other farms that have been targeted, but fears the police do not have the ability to catch the culprits.

"It is a continuing problem, but the police are up against it, budget-wise,” said the 52-year-old. “The police don’t have the resources any more.

"I was contacted, but they just gave me a crime number. There is no faith in the police catching them.

"They have already lost all of their PCSOs (police community support officers). It’s a sorry state of affairs.

"We have to do what we can. We try our best, and put up CCTV cameras and warning signs. All our equipment is under lock and key.

High-value vehicles and equipment are being targeted by thieves as part of organised crime.

"But I am scared that, one day, a farmer will spot a thief committing the crime, chase after them and then end up being prosecuted himself for assault."

High-value items stolen from farms in the Horncastle and Louth areas include quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, ride-on lawnmowers, trailers, caravans, GPS systems and power tools.

Mr Moreton believes they are being taken to order by gangs preying on isolated businesses in an operation of organised crime.

"The stolen items are shipped to other parts of the country and then advertised for sale,” he said.

"The thieves had obviously canvassed my place beforehand because they approached from the back of the yard, dodging all the security cameras. They then cut through a hardened chain with an angle grinder."

Mr Moreton pointed out that the impact of the crime was not just the substantial cost of the stolen equipment but also the subsequent increase in insurance premiums and the disruption to farmers’ day-to-day lives.

Given that Lincolnshire is responsible for providing 13 per cent of England’s total agricultural production and almost a third of the country’s vegetables, he believes the government should be doing more.

"They need to back our local police force,” he said. “We have a very small constabulary in a very big county. I know it’s hard, but the government needs to get the funding right for Lincolnshire’s police force.”

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Lincolnshire Police is receiving £174.5 million in funding this financial year to help strengthen neighbourhood policing and crack down on rural crime. That’s a 6.2 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

"We have also worked with police chiefs to develop a comprehensive, new rural and wildlife crime strategy. This sets out a clear plan to tackle the unique challenges faced by rural communities.”

Insurers NFU Mutual revealed that the cost of rural crime, which also includes livestock theft and fly-tipping, amounted to nearly £45 million across the country in 2024. This followed a rise of 13.3 per cent in Lincolnshire the previous year.

Lincolnshire Police acknowledges that there has been a high volume of farm thefts, and has launched a campaign encouraging farmers to mark, record and secure tools and vehicles.

It also pointed out that £300,000 worth of stolen equipment was recovered by the force’s rural crime action team last year.

