Farmers raise £10,000 at charity ball

Around 450 guests attended Horncastle’s annual Farmers Ball on Friday evening.

The yearly charity event was held, as usual at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa in a marquee where around 450 farmers and guests from the area swapped wellies for black ties and ball gowns.

The ball continues to have a strong following from the rural community in Mid Lincolnshire.

Through the generosity of guests and the sponsors, they are expected to be raise close to £10,000 for charities. The charity donations in 2024 were to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, LSRN, Headway, Getaway Club, Riding for the Disabled Association, Sellwood Gardens Memory Support, The Priory, and Lincs Community Foundation.

Guests enjoyed a drinks reception, raffle, heads and tails game, an excellent meal by the Petwood, with meat provided by Mountain’s Boston Sausage as well as dancing to live band, The Stolen Fridays.

The night was only possible due to the efforts of the committee and they would like to thank the sponsors and those who have donated raffle prizes.

The sponsors this year were British Sugar, Crossley Thompson Wealth Management, NFU Mutual (Horncastle), Handelsbanken, Brown&Co JH Walter, Syngenta, Warden Agri, SR Kilby Contractors, Irelands Group, Welton Aggregates, L J Fairburn & Son, and Roworth Ltd. Donations to the event and raffle came from; Rosedale House Horncastle Florist, Edwards Vodka, Robert Bell & Company, Lincolnshire Poucher, Cote Hill Cheese, Branston Potatoes, Myers Bakery, Magpies Fine Dining, The Petwood, Lincolnshire Show, Moat Clays, The Grapevine, and South Ormsby Gin.

Last year’s ball raised more than £9,000 for charities – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES First Responders, the RSN (Rural Support Network), Riding for the Disabled, brain injury charity Headway, and Sellwood Memory Garden in Horncastle.