GALLERY: ‘Best ever’ fundraising Farmer's Ball brings the glitz

Horncastle Farmer's Ball 2024. Photos: John Aron Photography

Horncastle Farmer's Ball took place on Friday (January 19) at the prestigious Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, and this year more than 470 people attended the event.

Chairman Andrew Gaunt said that this year was their most successful to date, and that all the guests enjoyed a traditional three-course meal with locally-sourced roast beef, turkey, and chine.

Live music was also provided by the Baltic Donkeys, with local farmer Mark Poucher on the drums.

Horncastle Farmer's Ball revellers.