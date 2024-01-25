GALLERY: ‘Best ever’ fundraising Farmer's Ball brings the glitz
More than £9,000 has been raised for local and national charities thanks to generous farmers who swapped their wellies for dickie bows and gowns.
Horncastle Farmer's Ball took place on Friday (January 19) at the prestigious Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, and this year more than 470 people attended the event.
Chairman Andrew Gaunt said that this year was their most successful to date, and that all the guests enjoyed a traditional three-course meal with locally-sourced roast beef, turkey, and chine.
Live music was also provided by the Baltic Donkeys, with local farmer Mark Poucher on the drums.
Overall, the event has raised more than £9,000 for charities – the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES First Responders, the RSN (Rural Support Network), Riding for the Disables, brain injury charity Headway, and Sellwood Memory Garden in Horncastle.