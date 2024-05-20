GALLERY: Sun shines down on Woodhall Spa Country Show
The 17th Woodhall Spa Country Show returned on Sunday (May 19) withmore than 3,000 visitors coming along to The New Showfield to enjoy the festivities.
Highlights of the main ring were the Waldburg Shire horses, Fens Falconry, Pedal Power Vs Parkour, a carriage driving display, and the Southwold Hounds and East Lincs Bassets finished off events racing the children around the ring.
There were more than 100 vintage vehicles and tractors were on display, and then took part in a traditional parade around the main ring at midday.
Live music was provided on the entertainment trailer throughout the day with Miss Sarah Jane, The Abba Dream Tribute Duo and The Wrinkly Rockers, and thr craft and heritage marquees were filled with displays and skilled local crafters for guests to meet.
As bird flu restrictions have eased, the poultry tent was busy once again, and around 250 sheep and 70 cattle were entered in livestock classes.
The Champion of Champions closed livestock judging in the afternoon, with the Cattle Interbreed Champion, Sheep Interbreed Champion, Best Chicken, and carriage driving Champion pony going head to head.
The pony took the prize this year, with the chicken coming in second.
A spokesman for the show’s committee described the day as “another fabulous show”:
“We would like to thank all the show sponsors and also the volunteers and committee members who give their time to make the show a success every year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.