GALLERY: Young Farmers gather for Clubs Rally

Thomas Baylis, 10, from Market Rasen YFC.

​Young farmers were getting stuck into all sorts of fun activities as their annual rally took place.

​Lincolnshire Young Farmers Clubs Rally was held on Saturday (May 18) at Stourton Estates, with the event sponsored by Irelands Farm Machinery in association with Stewart Trailers and Kubota.

Young farmers coming from across the county to take part, and were enjoying a pillow fight, tug of war, and assault course designed by the chairman.

The Lincs YFC After Rally Party also saw the youngsters dancing to the sounds of DJ Trigger until 12.30am.