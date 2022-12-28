The Harmston YFC will be doing the tractor run for their chosen charity, meeting at Windpump Farm, on Heath Lane, Boothby Graffoe at 3pm, ready to set off with tractors decked out in festive lights at 4pm.

To raise more money, each tractor driver pays £10 to join in plus £5 per passenger.Having left the farm they will head to Metheringham’s Princes Street, High Street and Lincoln Road for 4.20pm; on to Nocton B1202 and Potterhanworth Road at 4.35pm; then to Potterhanworth 4.45pm Station Road, Littlegate Lane, Moor Lane 5pm; Branston 5.05pm B1188 and Sleaford Road; Bracebridge Heath 5.20pm Grantham Road and Lincoln Road; Waddington 5.30pm Stone Lane, High Street, Bar Lane; Harmston 5.40pm Vicarage Lane, High Street and Church Street; Coleby 5.50pm Rectory Road, High Street and Dovecote Lane; and finally Navenby at 6pm Grantham Road, Chapel Lane and East Road.