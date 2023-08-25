In a first for England, baked beans are being grown in Lincolnshire
Members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven (plus partners) recently visited a farm near Brant Broughton, which is owned by Andrew Ward, and saw the only field in England that is currently producing Baked Beans!. It is part of an initial trial that is being watched and monitored by the University of Warwick to produce the vegetable in this country. Many of the beans that we currently eat are produced in countries such as China and Canada.
Andrew was also one of the founders of a charity called 'Forage Aid' which was set up by farmers in 2013 to help other farms in parts of the UK that had been affected by extreme weather conditions such as flooding and heavy snowfall and were struggling to feed their livestock. Since then it has helped over 150 farms across the country by sourcing and co-ordinating more than £850,000 worth of goods and services donated by fellow farmers, businesses and charities.
To that end the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven has donated £500 to help with the running of the charity with the money raised from local events such as the annual St George's Beer Festival. Andrew is pictured receiving the cheque from President Keith.