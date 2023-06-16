Lincolnshire farmer pioneering UK baked beans​​​​​​​

Using the innovations Andrew Ward, is the first farmer in the UK to grow a full crop of beans, potentially reducing reliance on imports and ensure a consistent supply.Mr Ward said: "It's the first commercial-scale planting of a variety of haricot beans that could end up in a can on everybody's supper table. At the moment we don't have any beans that are grown here that are suitable for baked beans, our climate isn't right for producing this type of bean."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Growing haricot beans commercially would reduce food miles, contribute to climate goals, improve soil structure and help extend crop rotations.Professor Eric Holub has bred three bean varieties that are adapted for growing in the UK climate.He said: “Ensuring we can produce our own food is crucial in lessening our impact on the planet. British-grown beans can play a big part in shaping a healthier future for all of us.”