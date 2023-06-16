Register
Lincolnshire farmer pioneering UK baked beans​​​​​​​

The first British baked beans could be on the breakfast menu – grown in fields near Sleaford.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Professor Eric Holub, from Warwick University, working with Andrew Ward's farm at Leadenham on the baked bean crop. Photo: Warwick University
Professor Eric Holub, from Warwick University, working with Andrew Ward's farm at Leadenham on the baked bean crop. Photo: Warwick University

A pioneering project by University of Warwick is set to produce haricot beans in the UK for the first time, with the help of Leadenham-based farmer Andrew Ward.

Driven by a commitment to sustainability and food security, the university’s scientists have adapted farming techniques to be able to grow baked beans in the UK, instead of relying on supplies from North America due to the specific climate and soil requirements needed.

Using the innovations Andrew Ward, is the first farmer in the UK to grow a full crop of beans, potentially reducing reliance on imports and ensure a consistent supply.Mr Ward said: "It's the first commercial-scale planting of a variety of haricot beans that could end up in a can on everybody's supper table. At the moment we don't have any beans that are grown here that are suitable for baked beans, our climate isn't right for producing this type of bean."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Growing haricot beans commercially would reduce food miles, contribute to climate goals, improve soil structure and help extend crop rotations.Professor Eric Holub has bred three bean varieties that are adapted for growing in the UK climate.He said: “Ensuring we can produce our own food is crucial in lessening our impact on the planet. British-grown beans can play a big part in shaping a healthier future for all of us.”

Leadenham farmer Andrew Ward is growing the first commercial crops of UK baked beans.
Leadenham farmer Andrew Ward is growing the first commercial crops of UK baked beans.
