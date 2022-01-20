No Caption ABCDE EMN-220120-090558001

The Lincolnshire Farming Conference, which was set to make its return on Thursday February 10 at the Lincolnshire Showground, has been cancelled for the second year in a row as a precaution in the light of concerns around the Omicron variant. Kelly Hewson-Fisher, chair of the Lincolnshire Farming Conference said: “We are sad to announce the cancellation of the 2022 event however, the safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we have to prioritise that by taking the right action.

“The conference is a key fixture for Lincolnshire’s agricultural community, with this decision to cancel being intended to keep them safe and allow us to deliver a first-rate event with greater certainty in the future.

“We look forward to welcoming the Lincolnshire Farming Conference back fully on February 9, 2023, when key industry speakers will focus on the theme of ‘Healthy Soils, Healthy Minds’.”

Speakers who had confirmed for the cancelled 2022 event included Paul Davey, Heather Wildman, George Sly, Will Evans, and Caroline Drummond MBE. Secured sponsors included Shakespeare Martineau, Brown & Co & JH Walter, University of Lincoln, Woldmarsh, Streets Chartered Accountants, Househam Sprayers, Anglian Water, Omex, Marsh and CLAAS.