Lincolnshire people thanked for supporting farmers and growers on Back British Farming Day

Lincolnshire farmers are saying a huge “thank you” to county people for their overwhelming support of the work they do to feed the nation and care for the countryside.

Farmers and growers in the county marked Back British Farming Day (13 September) to celebrate food production and the public’s appreciation of a job they have ranked as one of the most important and well-respected professions in the country, second only to nursing - according to an NFU survey.

The public has also backed the NFU’s call for Government to prioritise homegrown food production and legislate to ensure the UK’s self-sufficiency does not drop below its current level of 60%.

Lincolnshire NFU chair Nick Dowler said: “As a county farmer I am proud to produce high quality, healthy food for people to eat and enjoy.

Lincolnshire farmer Nick Dowler, NFU county chair

“Within the sheep sector, my area, we have seen a dramatic increase in our input costs and a rapidly fluctuating price in our finished product. This makes future planning difficult as is investment.

“Nonetheless my colleagues and I are still producing high quality animals and welfare remains at the top of our agenda.

“I, therefore, ask people to support our British home produced lamb and mutton where origins are traceable and welfare is assured.

“Our farms are helping to drive sustainability, we make a fundamental contribution to our economy and we can also offer many solutions to the climate change challenge.

Simon Gadd, NFU Holland (Lincs) chair on farm at Boston

“We are pleased that people have shown their support and appreciation for what we do and I’d like to thank them.”

While Simon Gadd, Holland (Lincs) NFU chair who represents farmers and growers across the area, said he hoped people celebrated the NFU’s Back British Farming Day with farmers and those in the rural community.

He said: “As a farmer in Boston I am proud to produce food for people and we are all committed to the highest standards of food production, animal welfare, and we are also enhancing the farmed environment.

“Our farms are helping to drive sustainability, develop food security and add reliability having a highly traceable supply chain.

“Those of us who are food producers and those who grow plants and flowers are pleased that people have shown their support and appreciation for what we do."

Back British Farming Day celebrations started in Westminster with a breakfast reception at the House of Commons with more than 100 MPs in attendance.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “Britain’s farmers and growers are truly inspirational, and it is heart-warming to know the public really value the work we do in producing fantastic homegrown food.

“This food underpins the British food and farming sector and is worth more than £100 billion to the national economy, all while protecting and enhancing our iconic landscapes.

“As these survey results show, the public really appreciate what Britain’s farmers and growers do day-in, day-out. 90% of the public feel farming is important to the UK economy while 81% agreed that British farms should grow as much food as they can to provide national food security.

“We really have some of the most forward-thinking, productive and innovative farmers and growers working across our sector. Despite the challenges being faced by everyone this year, we are still doing what we do best – producing great tasting British food. On this Back British Farming Day, we appreciate this public support more than ever and want to say a massive thank you to everyone.”

At Westminster the MPs were given a wheatsheaf pin badge, now an emblem of the day, to wear during Prime Minister’s Questions to show their support.

They heard that, according to the NFU survey, that 87% of respondents support increasing self-sufficiency in UK food production.

“This is a clear message that the public backs our calls for government to prioritise homegrown food production and legislate to ensure the UK’s self-sufficiency does not drop below its current level of 60%,” Mrs Batters added.

“We’ve had everything thrown at us over the past 18 months – soaring production costs, global market instability caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, extreme bouts of weather and significant delays to farm payments.

“The empty shelves we’ve seen this year speak for themselves; we need to be producing more of our food here.

“Now is the time to ensure those policies are in place to support the production of quality, climate friendly, homegrown food. As we’ve said before, Government has statutory targets for the environment – why can’t food production have the same status?

“Fundamentally, investing in domestic food production means we can increase our productivity, create more jobs and deliver much more for the economy and for the environment.