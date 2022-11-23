Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has been discussing all things farming at Scrivelsby

Victoria Atkins at the Scrivelsby estate.

Horncastle and Coningsby NFU branches hosted MP Victoria Atkins, at Scrivelsby Farm Estate to discuss all things farming, as well as food security, workforce demands, tackling rural crime, the delivery of environment schemes and ongoing work to make farming more sustainable.

During the visit, Ms Atkins was taken on a tour of the farm by owner Mr Francis Dymoke and shown their new facilities, which includes a new anaerobic digester which produces enough energy to power around 1,000 homes.

Ms Atkins committed to raising the need for continued support for the agriculture sector through these challenging times, tackling the delay in approving licences and the importance of food production being central to future environmental schemes with the Minister for Farming.

She also agreed to press the Environment Agency for greater engagement and consultation with the farming community when there are changes to regulations.

Ms Atkins said: “I was delighted to meet Horncastle & Coningsby NFU branches at Scrivelsby.

"As always, our discussion was very fruitful, and I have already taken action on many of the points raised particularly on raising the importance of food security.

