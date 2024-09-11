More support for Lincolnshire farmers’ mental health

Funds to support more mental health provision for agricultural communities across Lincolnshire have been given to a local charity.

Lincolnshire Rural Support Network have received a grant of £52,000 from Lincolnshire County Council’s public health grant. The money will be used to fund more caseworkers who can practical support for mental health and wellbeing.

The funding comes after research earlier this year revealed up to 95% of UK farmers under 40 said mental health was one of the biggest hidden problems they face on a day-to-day basis.

Amy Thomas, Head of Charity at Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, said: “At LRSN we have seen a significant increase in the number of people reaching out to us for support, as farmers and growers across the county navigate the many and complex challenges facing the industry. The funding from Lincolnshire County Council will help us to reach and support more people, and to offer a lifeline when its needed most.”

Farmers often work alone or with limited social contact throughout the day.

Cllr Wendy Bowkett, executive councillor for adult care and public health at the county council, said: “We know that our farming communities have been facing difficult times and there has been an increase in demand for mental health support in recent years. LRSN’s Mental Health Service does a fantastic job and I’m so pleased we’ve been able to extend this provision to make sure vulnerable farming families have the help they need.”