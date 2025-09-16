More than 1,000 objections from across country to Lincolnshire poultry farm

Plans for a Poultry Farm at Newton Grange Farm near Sleaford. Credit: Hinch Enterprises

An application for a chicken factory farm near Sleaford has triggered more than 1,000 objections from people across the UK.

Six poultry houses would be built at Newton Grange Farm in Newton, capable of rearing more than two million birds per year.

The plans appear to have attracted attention from far beyond Lincolnshire, with many saying they oppose factory farms on animal welfare grounds.

It has proved so controversial that North Kesteven District Council has put a notice on its planning website saying it will take time to process all of the comments.

The applicant, Hinch Enterprises, says the scheme meets high standards of animal welfare, and new poultry farms are needed to meet demand from supermarkets.

It says that the location – around 1,000 metres from the nearest home – is “exceptionally well suited” for the plans.

One objection which has been posted numerous times reads: “I believe the industrial scale and nature of this project will inevitably lead to increased pollution from traffic and agricultural runoff, negatively affecting both the environment and the mental health of those who reside nearby.”

Addresses given include Shropshire, Lancashire, Cardiff, Middlesbrough and even France.

Anyone is allowed to comment on an application, although the planning committee may not place as much weight on those outside of the area.

The council has also received a petition signed by 64 local residents, organised by Barbara and Steve Leaning.

Folkingham resident Nicola Pretty wrote: “The proposed farming practices raise serious questions about sustainability, and the increase in heavy lorry traffic through the village’s narrow lanes would be detrimental to both the infrastructure and the peaceful enjoyment of our beautiful countryside.”

The Coalition Against Factory Farming has drawn attention to the application, saying: “Lincolnshire already has more factory farms than anywhere else in the UK.”

The application is now closed for public comments and will be determined by the council at a later date.

The site is located directly off the A15, meaning traffic won’t need to use rural roads.

A spokesperson for Hinch Enterprises previously rejected claims that it would be inhumane or detrimental to the area.

Ian Pick of Harrison Pick Ltd said: “The development is specifically designed to meet the requirements of the Better Chicken Commitment, which promotes higher animal welfare standards — including lower stocking densities.

“The UK’s major supermarkets have signed up to this commitment, which has resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in the number of birds that can be kept in existing facilities.”

“In terms of environmental protection, the proposed development will be regulated by the Environment Agency under the Environmental Permitting regime, which imposes strict controls and monitoring.

“Having worked on poultry farm planning applications for over 20 years, I can confidently say that Newton Grange Farm represents one of the strongest locations I’ve seen in terms of planning merit, environmental safeguarding, and animal welfare standards.”