MP gets grilled by village school pupils and offers to meet with local farmers

Victoria Atkins MP meets the school council.

As Shadow DEFRA Secretary, MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins is inviting members of the agricultural community to meet with her and discuss their concerns and suggestions for the future of the sector, as well as getting a grilling from village school pupils.

The farming sector has been hit with loss of inheritance tax relief, rises in employer National Insurance contributions, while the cost of energy, fertiliser and feed bills have soared.

Ms Atkins is hosting an event at Louth Auction Market on the morning of Friday April 4.

Cjatting to pupils in class at Grainthorpe Junior School.

On Monday, March 24, Ms Atkins visited Grainthorpe Junior School.

She was given a tour by two of the students and had a chance to see some their excellent facilities and watch their two classes at work. After this, she had a question and answer session with the school council.

The visit ended with an invitation for the school to visit the House of Commons in the future.

Commenting, she said: “It was wonderful to visit Grainthorpe Junior School, one of the smaller schools in my constituency, and to see the great work that they are doing.

Victoria Atkins arrives at the school.

"I was able to see them teaching art and religious studies and I was delighted to see how engaged the pupils were, which is a credit to their teachers.

“After my tour, I sat down for a thorough question and answer session with the School Council, with topics ranging from important local campaigns, like the recent good news on the fight against a nuclear waste dump, to tricky

questions about my favourite food!

“I very much look forward to welcoming the school down to Parliament in the near future.”