Offer of free advice for farmers this autumn and winter

Farming news. EMN-210309-173825001

The Farm for the Future programme, co-ordinated by The Prince’s Countryside Fund and funded by Defra, will help them understand the policy changes that will affect the future of their businesses as the industry faces major changes to funding and support over the next six years.

LRSN will stage the free workshops and one-to-one sessions for Lincolnshire farming families, at venues in the North and South of the county from October till the end of February 2022. It will help Lincolnshire farmers better understand how the Government’s Agricultural Transition Plan will affect the future of their business. It will provide business support so farmers can manage the upcoming changes and make informed decisions about the future of their farm business and discover opportunities with the ELM (Environmental Land Management) schemes that may financially and practically benefit the farm.

LRSN’s head of charity, Amy Thomas, said: “The programme will take a whole farm and whole family approach and provide much-needed practical business advice, tailored to Lincolnshire’s farmers’ and growers’ needs. LRSN and our partners will help them to identify what support is needed, what changes can be made, and how businesses can adapt over the period of the Agricultural Transition Plan.”

Any tenant or owner-occupied farm currently in receipt of BPS in England is eligible to join the programme.

There will also be an opportunity to join the programme virtually. One-to-one advice sessions and a bank of resources will be available. Following its conclusion, LRSN will provide ongoing support or signposting as required by each business.