Poultry units planned

The Lafford Planning Sub-committee will consider the development including associated feed rooms, plant room, amenity building, drainage pond and access at Leadenham Poultry Farm on land north east of Sleaford Road, Leadenham.

A total of 284 written representations have been received by NKDC, 278 of those being objections, as well as objections by the parish council.

They object to the impact on visual amenity of the conservation area, smells, flies, noise and light pollution as well as potential to pollute the River Brant. They also have highway concerns about lorries accessing and leaving the site from the A17.

In their report to members, planning officers advise the level of odour would be within thresholds set by the Environment Agency. Officers said visual impact would also be acceptable.

“Whilst the application has attracted a number of objections that does not negate the fundamental purpose of the proposal, which seeks to serve an ever increased demand to produce food for human consumption.”

Overall, officers are satisfied concerns have been addressed and recommend approval.

○ There are also new plans by farmer Graham Porter for a 40,000-bird poultry broiler house at Barn Farm, Navenby Lowfields, by demolishing nine pig rearing units and three farm storage buildings.

It would be similar to five others on site, while four other pig buildings would be used for storage.

The applicant states the commercial viability of pig breeding has waned and wishes to cease pig farming and expand broiler farming in response to consumer demand for UK-based higher welfare ‘table chickens’ rather than foreign meat.

The expansion would produce a combined 240,000 broiler chickens each crop cycle.

Poultry manure will be used as fertiliser on the arable farm or sold to local customers already identified, adding to farm income. Manure will be transported by tractor with covered trailer (to minimise odour release).