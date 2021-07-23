Fire service news.

A crew was called out at 11.23am to School Lane in Silk Willoughby where an overheating combine harvester had set alight to piles of linseed crop in a field.

About 20 square metres of the crop was destroyed in the field before being hosed down.

Later, at 7.37pm, four crews from Sleaford Billingborough, Bourne and Spalding were called to a linseed crop on fire in a field off Beacon Lane at Laughton, near Folkingham,