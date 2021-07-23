Sleaford farmers count cost after two field fires in one day

Sleaford firefighters had to deal with two separate incidents of crops catching fire yesterday (Thursday).

By Andy Hubbert
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:16 am
Fire service news.
Fire service news.

A crew was called out at 11.23am to School Lane in Silk Willoughby where an overheating combine harvester had set alight to piles of linseed crop in a field.

About 20 square metres of the crop was destroyed in the field before being hosed down.

Later, at 7.37pm, four crews from Sleaford Billingborough, Bourne and Spalding were called to a linseed crop on fire in a field off Beacon Lane at Laughton, near Folkingham,

The crop and a combine harvester were badly damaged in the blaze before it was eventually put out.

Sleaford